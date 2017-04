தமிழக ஏரி காக்க கரண்டியை கையில் எடுத்த அட்லாண்டா தமிழ்ப் பெண்கள்..! - பாரம்பரிய உணவுத் திருவிழா

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Atlanta Tamil Women arrange for a traditional food festival along with traditional sports of Tamil Nadu. With the food tokens they raised $ $5463.81. Atlanta living Salem based couple Arul and Kavitha matched this amount and totally they donated $ 10927.62 for restoration of Salem Ammapet Kumarigiri lake. Works are implemented along with Salem based Piyush Manush’s SEED organization.