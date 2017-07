ஹார்வர்ட் தமிழ் இருக்கைக்காக டெக்சாஸ் தலைநகரில் திரண்ட தமிழர்கள்!

Essays

Shankar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Austin Tamil Sangam, San Antonio Tamil Sangam, Austin Tamil School and San Antonio Tamil School came together, conducting a fund raising awareness event for Harvard Tamil Chair. Dr. Vijay Janakiraman, Orissa Balu, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Dr. Radhakrishnan Sankaran, Kavitha Pandian and Vertiselvan spoke on the occasion.