ஹூஸ்டனில் தமிழர் சாம் கண்ணப்பன் நிறுவியுள்ள இந்திய அருங்காட்சியம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Kannappan Art Museum has been inaugurated in Houston Texas by Sockalingam 'Sam' Kannappan. Texas government has given support to this initiative by allotting land for free of cost. Currently the museum is functioning from a rented property near Meenakshi Temple, opened for visitors three days in a week. Initial phase of works started for the construction of the permanent building for the museum. Sam Kannapan is one of the pioneer Tamil living in Texas around 50 years. His 60th birthday was declared as Kannappan Day by Houston Mayor. Sam Kannapan was appointed as Enforcement Committee Chairman of Texas Professional Engineeris Board by Governor Rick Perry, for the period 2012 and 2017.