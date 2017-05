ஜல்லிக்கட்டு போராட்ட இளைஞர்களை பாராட்டி அமெரிக்காவில் நர்த்தகி நடராஜன் சிறப்பு நடனம்.!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Classical dancer Narthaki Natrajan performed a special dance for the first time for honoring the youth who protested supporting Jallikkattu. Kodilingam-Vaithyalingam brothers gave detailed speech about Tamil Isai and sung many songs. They told Tamil Isai has been described in the ancient Tamil literature Tholkaapiyam. Sangam literatures songs are written with Tamil Isai musical notes, they claimed. NalaDhayamanthi fame Prasanna performed introduction song as part of this Chithirai Festival of Metroplex Tamil Sangam. Prasanna’s competition song with Lord Siva by playing dual role on the stage was a notable one.