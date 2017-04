ஹூஸ்டனில் புதிய தமிழ்ச் சங்கம்.. சித்திரைத் திருவிழாவுடன் தொடக்கம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

New Tamil Sangam called Greater Houston Tamil Sagam was inaugurated on April 15 in Sugarland , Texas. Founder Karu Malarchelvan recited Thirukural at the beginning of the event, followed by traditional lamp lighting by women. Greaer Houston Tamil Schools President Karu Manickavasaam welcomed the gathering. Comedy show and Pattimandram were the special entertainment of the day.