அமெரிக்க தெலுங்கு மாநாட்டில் அதிர்ந்த பறையிசை... ஓங்கி ஒலித்த திருக்குறள்!

American Parai ensemble presented Thrivargamu In Telugu Association of Northa American(TANA) annual convention 2017 at American Center Saint LouisClassical Kural was presented in Dance form in Telugu with Fusion of Parai and Naatyam. Thirukural translated in Telugu by Sree Ramulu Reddy named Thrivargamu was used for composing the songs by Thirupuvanam Admanathan.