மார்கழி பூஜை: திருப்பாவை, திருவெம்பாவை பாடல்கள்

English summary

Sri Andal, One of the twelve Alwars and the only female saintess, lived in the first half of 8th century A.D. Andal imagined herself as a cow-girl at the time of Sir Krishna, collecting all girls at Ayarpadi at dawn during the Margazhi month, day after day performing the ritual on the banks of the river Yamuna and bathing the Deity. The procedure of awakening Srivilliputhur Andal's mates and proceeding to the river-bed, with Bhajan and to bath the Deity, is the topic of Tiruppavai. Thiruvempavai is a part of Thiruvasagam and was composed in the temple town of Thiruvannamalai during the month of Margazhi when the temple town was celebrating the Pavai Nolumbu.