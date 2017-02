குறள் இளவரசி சீதா... அமெரிக்க உயர்நிலைப் பள்ளி மாணவியின் 1330 திருக்குறள் சாதனை!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

High School Senior Seetha recited all 1330 Thirukurals in Sastha Tamil Foundation's 10 th annual competition held at Dallas TX. 219 children and 41 adults participated and recited over 9000 times, from 9 am till 5.30 pm. At the end of the event, Seetha was conferred the title ‘Kural Ilavarasi' and was poured with appreciations of her efforts.