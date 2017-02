முதல் முறையாக ஜல்லிக்கட்டு நடனம்... வால்மார்ட் தமிழர்களின் மண்வாசனை திருவிழா!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Saturday, February 11, 2017, 10:08 [IST]

English summary

Bentonville living Tamils celebrated Pongal festival named Manvasanai for the consecutive sixth year in style. It was a surprise to see lot of people in traditional attire of Dhoti and Shirt. There were around 1200 people including approximately 200 children. Bentonville is one of the city where largest Tamil people are of the younger generation. Jallikattu Dance was one of the highlight of the celebrations. It has to be noted that Bentonville Tamils are amongst the people in USA, condemning the ban on Jallikattu at the earlieer days of the protests.