தெய்வம் இருப்பது எங்கே?.... காஞ்சி மகா பெரியவா அவதார தினம்

English summary

Anusham is the birth star of Kanchi Mahaswamigal. Anusham or Anizham Birth Star in South India, is the 17th Nakshatra among the 27 Nakshatras. The astrological prediction of the birth star Anusham as per Moon Sign is that of Vrischika Rasi. Mars or Mangal is the lord of Vrischika.