அற்புதங்கள் நிறைந்த ஆடி மாதம்!

News

Staff

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Dakshinayana is the time when the Sun begins to trace a southward movement in the Earth’s sky in the northern hemisphere of the planet. Legends have it that Gods go to sleep during the Dakshinayana period. As the sun enters Karka rashi during Dakshinayana, therefore it is popularly also known by the name of Karkataka Sankranti