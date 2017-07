குழந்தை பாக்கியம் தரும் கோதூளி லக்ன காலம்...!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 12:27 [IST]

English summary

Godguli lagna is when the aparahna time the dust raised by foot steps of the cows, which are running afraid of the stick of the shepherds, will spread everywhere. This time is termed ‘Godhuli lagna’.Though there is a number of muhurats but the importance of Godhuli Lagna is considered very important.