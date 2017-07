அளவற்ற பலன்களை அள்ளித் தரும் கோபத்ம விரதம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 15:10 [IST]

English summary

Gopadma Vratam as the name indicates is the worship of cows during the Chatur Mas period. Gopadma Vratam 2017 begins on July 4 and observed for five days till Powrnamy (The full moon day of Ashada month). This was prescribed by Lord Krishna to His sister Subhadra devi.