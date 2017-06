அகால மரணமடைந்தவர் ஆன்மா சாந்தியடைய இராமேஸ்வரத்தில் தில ஹோமம் பண்ணுங்க!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Performing Thila Homam is a powerful Vedic ritual done to appease one’s ancestors and to appease family members who have had an unnatural death. Thila homam is mainly performed as a remedy by any person suffering from Pitru Dosha in their horoscope. Performing this homam in Rameswaram is considered very powerful and auspicious to make a soul 'rest in peace'