உங்கள் குழந்தை கல்வியில் சிறந்து விளங்க வியாசர்பாடி வாங்க!

Sunday, July 9, 2017, 11:30 [IST]

Pooja observed by all Sanyasis is Vyasa Pooja; Vrata observed by them is U Chaturmasyam. There is none who has served the world like Bhagavan Vyasa. He got his name Vyasa by dividing Vedas into four. He wrote 18 Puranas in order to explain the thoughts in Vedas clearly in a simple and detailed manner.