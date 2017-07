சனிக்கிழமையில் சத்தியநாராயன விரதம் புணர்ப்பு தோஷம் போக்கும்.

News

Saturday, July 8, 2017, 10:36 [IST]

Satya means Truth. Narayan means the one that abides in everything and everybody. Therefore, this puja, or the worship of Satyanarayan, a form of the Lord Vishnu, suggests that to overcome problems and difficulties in life caused either due to deeds of previous birth or similar factors can be overcome by worshipping the lord of Truth.