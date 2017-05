"ஒரு புயல் மாதிரி நடந்து விட்டது"

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2015, 11:54 [IST]

English summary

Editors Guild of India today appealed to the government to revoke the ban on the telecast of the BBC documentary, depicting the aftermath of the brutal gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya in 2012, saying the move was "wholly unwarranted". The Guild said in a statement in Delhi that the documentary, 'Storyville: India's daughter', portrayed the courage, sensibility and liberal outlook of a family traumatised by the brutality inflicted on their daughter, the continuing shameful attitudes towards women among the convict as well as the educated, including lawyers.