உதவி மேலாளர், சேல்ஸ் எக்சிகியூட்டிவ், விற்பனைப் பிரதிநிதி வேலைக்கு ஆள் தேவை.. உடனே விண்ணப்பிங்க

Bengaluru: Need Asst.Manager, Sales executive and Sr Sales Executive. Interested persons can send in their CVs to: sumeet.dubey@oneindia.co.in

Need Asst.Manager, Sales executive and Sr Sales Executive

Position:

Sales Executive, Sr. Sales Executive & Asst. Manager

Location:

Chennai (3), Coimbatore (1), Hyderabad (2), Kochi (1), Trivandrum (1)

Job Descriptions:

Graduate degree in marketing, business or related field.
1 to 5 years of experience in advertising, media sales.
Need to have good sense of how the digital media works and have good knowledge of local advertising market.
Good level of Communication and presentation skills
Should have worked in digital publisher / classified company
Should be Assertive, Matured, Focused, Honest & Hard-working
Self starter, team-player, ability to self-motivate & multi-task.
Strong interest in commerce, popular culture, and new advertising trends and techniques
Ability to identify and understand target audience and tailor messages accordingly

English summary
Sales Executive, Sr. Sales Executive & Asst. Manager wanted for a reputed concern. Willing persons can send in their CVs to sumeet.dubeyoneindia.co.in.
