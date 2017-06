தமிழ்நாட்டில் இப்போது இரண்டு தளபதி...!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

இனி எங்களோட #தளபதி 👏 Wait See the New Title card on Big Screen with @arrahman BGM summa #Therikkum Theater #Mersal 👊 HBD THALAPATHYVIJAY pic.twitter.com/WiYe9Eqn70

English summary

Netizens making fun on actor Vijay's new nickname Thalapathi. Actor Vijay's 61st movie name introduced yesterday. In that movie his new nick name is Thalapathi Initially he used to call as Ilaya thalapathi.