குறைந்த செலவில், நிறைந்த மகிழ்ச்சி.. பாங்காங்கில் ஜாலியாக ஹனிமூன் கொண்டாட 6 வழிகள்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Monday, April 17, 2017, 18:48 [IST]

English summary

AirAsia is one of the best air carriers that offers direct connectivity to Bangkok from most Indian cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennaito name a few. Their offers are the best time to plan and book your honeymoon because you save a lot on your international flight tickets. For example, if you book a AirAsia flight right now you can avail huge benefits because they have a Sunsational Summer Sale going on. You can book tickets for as low as Rs 4499 if you book your ticket before 23rd April.