உலகத்திலேயே இந்தியாவில்தான் ஜிஎஸ்டி அதிகம்... எப்படி தெரியுமா? #oneindiaonetax

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 14:07 [IST]

GST rates in India are highest in the world among the 140 countries As per the new system India will have four tax slabs: 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% which now, makes it the country with highest GST rate going past Argentina that levies 27% tax on goods and services.