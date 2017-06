திருப்பதி லட்டு போல பழநி பஞ்சாமிர்தத்துக்கு ஜி.எஸ்.டி வரி விலக்கு கிடைக்குமா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 15:05 [IST]

English summary

Following the request of Andhra Pradesh government, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to exempt prasadam and human hair at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) from tax. Murugan devotees urges central government exempt for Palani Panchamirtham.