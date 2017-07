செல்லாத ரூபாய் நோட்டுக்களை இரவு பகலாக எண்ணிக்கொண்டிருக்கிறோம் - உர்ஜித் படேல்

Business

Saturday, July 15, 2017

The RBI Governor Urjit Patel told a parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday currency worth Rs 15 lakh crore is back in circulation, which is about 86% of the total in circulation in November, when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were scrapped. Patel said action was being taken to address currency shortage in some areas.