10 வயது சிறுமிக்கு பாலியல் வன்கொடுமை..நெஞ்சை உலுக்கும் ஓவியம்! - குற்றவாளிக்கு நீதிபதி தண்டனை

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

This sketch by a 10-year-old in Delhi sent her rapist to jail https://t.co/lwXEooc9nx pic.twitter.com/GwZIY1NraD

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 15:33 [IST]

English summary

10 year old girl sketched the sexual abuse to her two years before depicts the crucial mind people in the society, will they awake hereafter to make the society as a safety one.