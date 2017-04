வருமான வரி சோதனையில் சிக்கப் போகும் 12 தமிழக அமைச்சர்கள், எம்.எல்.ஏக்கள்!

English summary

Following the report submitted by the IT department in connection with the raids that it conducted in Tamil Nadu, 12 AIADMK (Amma) ministers and MLAs are likely to come under the scanner. The ruling party's ministers and MLAs in Tamil Nadu are being watched by the IT department after last week's raids, sources informed OneIndia.