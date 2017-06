டிச.31க்குள் ஆதார் எண்ணை தராத வங்கி கணக்குகள் ரத்தாகும்- மத்திய அரசு அதிரடி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Friday, June 16, 2017, 15:47 [IST]

The Government on Friday made Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts. Further, account holders have been asked to submit their Aadhaar cards to banks before December 31, 2017, failing which accounts will become invalid. Citizens have until the end of this year to submit their Aadhaar details to banks.