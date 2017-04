பாபர் மசூதி வழக்கில் குற்றம் நிரூபிக்கப்பட்டால்.. அத்வானிக்கு 5 ஆண்டு சிறை கிடைக்கும்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

BJP stalwarts, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti stare at a 5 years jail term if convicted in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The charges against them suggest that if convicted by the trial court, they could be imprisoned to a jail term ranging between 2 and 5 years. The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored the offence of criminal conspiracy against them and ordered that the trial be conducted on a day to day basis without adjournments.