கேரளாவுக்கு வழி காட்டும் தமிழகம்.. பெப்சி, கோக் விற்பனையை தவிர்க்கும் வணிகர்கள்

Coke, Pepsi and their subsidiary cola drinks are all set to fizzle out in Kerala post March 14. The traders and farmers union in Kerala called for a statewide ban on the sale of cola drinks of multinational companies on Wednesday. Members of the association told media person in Thiruvananthapuram that retailers and wholesalers affiliated to the union will stop the sale of aerated drinks from March 14 in protest of alleged water exploitation by the companies.