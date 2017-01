சைக்கிளுக்காக சண்டை போடும் அப்பா-மகன்.. தேர்தல் கமிஷனிடம் போன சமாஜ்வாதி பஞ்சாயத்து

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Cycle, the election symbol of Samajwadi Party, today formally came under dispute with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's camp telling the Election Commission that the party is "actually" headed by him now and not its founder Mulayam Singh. Yesterday, Mulayam himself drove down to Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters, to inform the poll watchdog that he continues to head the party and the decision to anoint his son Akhilesh as its president by the rival faction was unconstitutional as per the SP constitution.