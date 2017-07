குண்டுமழைக்கு நடுவே குனிந்தபடியே 2 கி.மீ பஸ் ஓட்டி அமர்நாத் யாத்ரீகர்களை காப்பாற்றிய பஸ் டிரைவர்!

India

Gajalakshmi

Take a bow, Salim Mirza, for steering the bus in the face of bullets. Many are alive because of your grit. #AmarnathTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/542TPE9jOL

English summary

Manoeuvring a 56-seater bus, Salim Shaikh, drove at full tilt for more than 2 km, with a flat tyre and bullets whizzing by, and saved the lives of over 50 Amarnath pilgrims on Monday.