சுஷ்மா எச்சரிக்கைக்கு பணிந்த அமேசான்.. இந்திய தேசிய கொடி மிதியடிகளை வாபஸ் பெற்றது

@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action. pic.twitter.com/td4KXlDUQL

English summary

Soon after India threatened of not granting Indian Visa to any Amazon official if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform, the e-commerce website removed the article from the online marketplace.