ஏர்செல்-மேக்சிஸ்: மலேசியா அனந்தகிருஷ்ணன் ஆஜராகாததால் சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட் மீண்டும் கண்டிப்பு!

English summary

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will not allow the merger of Reliance Communication wireless with Aircel to pay off debts unless the Maxis owner answers to the Indian law. On the last date of hearing the court had taken strong exception to the fact that the owner of the Malaysian firm Axis, Ananda Krishnan had not honoured the summons issued by the court after the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis scam.