ரூ.50 கோடிக்கு பழைய ரூபாய் நோட்டு பதுக்கிய ரவுடி.. வீட்டுக் கதவை உடைத்து நுழைந்த பெங்களூர் போலீஸ்

Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:10 [IST]

In early morning raids conducted by the Bengaluru police, more than Rs 50 crore in demonetised currency notes were found. Searches were conducted at the residence of 'Bomb' Naga, a rowdy-sheeter, in Srirampuram of Bengaluru where women tried to stop the police. Police suspect that the former rowdy could posses close to Rs 100 crores. Searches continue at his residence.