சிபிஎஸ்இ தேர்வு முடிவுகள்.. முதலிடத்தில் கேரளா... டெல்லியை முந்திய சென்னை மண்டலம்!

The CBSE Class 12 results for 2017 announced on Sunday saw a dip in pass percentage from 83.05% in 2016 to 82.02% this year. Trivandrum topped the city-wise list with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai and Delhi with 92.60% and 88.37%, respectively, a press release by the Central Board of Secondary Education