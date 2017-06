சிக்கிம் எல்லையில் அத்துமீறி நுழைந்த சீன ராணுவம்.. இந்திய பதுங்கு குழிகளை அழித்ததால் பதற்றம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

In another transgression, Chinese troops entered India in the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian army personnel guarding the Sino-India frontier, besides destroying two bunker. The face-off has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past ten days and the Chinese troops have also stopped the batch of pilgrims that was proceeding for Kailash Mansovar yatra, official sources said today.