ராஜிவ்காந்தி கொல்லப்படுவதை 5 வருடம் முன்பே கணித்த சி.ஐ.ஏ.. அறிக்கை வெளியானதால் அம்பலம்

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi faces at least an even chance of assassination before his tenure in office ends in 1989. Assassination is the major near-term threat to him, a report by the CIA states. A 23 page report titled 'India After Rajiv' was prepared by the CIA in March 1986. This report was declassified recently. Rajiv was assassinated at Sriprumbudur on May 21 1991.