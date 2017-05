குடியரசுத் தலைவர் தேர்தல்: பாஜக வேட்பாளரை கழகங்கள் ஆதரிக்குமா…. ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Columnist Paa Krishnan speculates that DMK leader Kanimozhi’s new statement on Presidential election could be viewed politically. He says that it could not be ruled out that the DMK and both the factions of AIADMK might extend support to the NDA contestant in the Presidential election.