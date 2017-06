அரசு மருத்துவமனையில் வீல்சேர் இல்லை.. நோயாளி கணவனை காலை பிடித்து இழுத்து சென்ற மனைவி! ஷாக் வீடியோ

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Friday, June 2, 2017, 13:20 [IST]

Tired by the apathy in a hospital in Karnataka's Shimoga, an aged couple was forced to fend for themselves. A video showing the woman drag her ailing husband to the X-ray room exposed the pathetic state of affairs in the Megan Government Hospital. The hospital authorities who acknowledged the video claimed that an inquiry has been initiated.