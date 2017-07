நடிகை பாவனாவை தாக்கி நிர்வாண போட்டோக்களை எடுக்க விரும்பினார் திலீப்.. போலீஸ் விசாரணையில் திடுக்!

India

Kalai Mathi

Police sources said they are investigating the allegation that Dileep offered a man 1.5 crore rupees in 2013 to attack the actress and wanted the assault recorded on video and nude photographs clicked. The actor wanted revenge, the police have alleged in a report to court, because he held the actress responsible for his first marriage to actress Manju Warrier falling apart.