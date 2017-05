நீதிபதி கர்ணனுக்கு மனநல பரிசோதனை.. வீட்டுக்கு விரைந்த டாக்டர்கள் குழு.. போலீஸ் குவிப்பு

உச்சநீதிமன்ற உத்தரவை ஏற்று, டாக்டர்கள் குழு இன்று கர்ணன் வீட்டுக்கு சென்றுள்ளது. இதையடுத்து அங்கு பலத்த போலீஸ் பாதுகாப்பு போடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

A group of doctors have reached the residence of Justice C Karnan to check his mental health status. The doctors arrived at his residence in Kolkata following a Supreme Court order which prescribed a medical check up for the judge of the Kolkata High Court. The court directed that the report be submitted by May 8. The court had also directed that he submit his reply to the contempt plea. If he does not then it would be assumed that he has no response the Bench observed. Further the Bench also said that all orders passed by Justice Karnan stood invalid.