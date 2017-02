சர்ச்சை பேச்சு.. மனோகர் பாரிக்கருக்கு தேர்தல் ஆணையம் நோட்டீஸ்

மத்திய அமைச்சர் மனோகர் பாரிகருக்கு தேர்தல் ஆணையம் நோட்டீஸ் அனுப்பியுள்ளது.

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Union Defence Minster Manohar Parrikar over his bribe remarks. Parrikar has been asked to reply to the notice before February 3. The notice comes two days after a political party in Goa filed a complaint against him and the AAP sought action.