வந்தாச்சு ஜிஎஸ்டி.. ஷாப்பிங் மால் பில் இனி இப்படித்தான் இருக்கும்

At 12 am President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the Goods and Services Tax. The PM and the President pressed a button to declare that the GST had been rolled out. Starting today, the bill you get will look different. When you buy a product, GST will be levied on it. Kishore Biyani who owns the Big Bazaar chain tweeted a bill from one of the Big Bazaars with GST levied on the products.