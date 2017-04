காஷ்மீரில் ஊடுருவ முயன்ற பாகிஸ்தான் தீவிரவாதிகள் 4 பேர் சுட்டுக்கொலை.. இந்திய ராணுவம் அதிaரடி!

காஷ்மீரில் ஊடுருவ முயன்ற பாகிஸ்தான் தீவிரவாதிகள் 4 பேரை இந்திய ராணுவத்தினர் சுட்டுக் கொன்றுள்ளனர்.

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Monday, April 10, 2017, 10:32 [IST]

English summary

Four terrorists who were trying to cross over into Kashmir were killed by security forces. The four terrorists suspected to be part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were trying to gain entry through Keran when they were intercepted by security forces and killed.