இந்தியாவின் முதல் சர்வதேச தீவிரவாதி ஷபி அர்மர் யார்? செய்த வேலை என்ன? பரபர பின்னணி தகவல்கள்

Story first published: Saturday, June 17, 2017, 15:57 [IST]

English summary

Today he has been declared a global terrorist. A few years, Shafi Armar back, Armar then with the Indian Mujahideen was tasked with reading newspapers and reporting atrocities against Muslims.Shafi who now heads the Ansar ut-Tawhid, the Indian recruiting wing of the ISIS broke away with the Indian Mujahideen a couple of years back. Shafi was in Dubai when the founder of the IM, Riyaz Bhatkal got in touch with him.