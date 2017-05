காஷ்மீரை தனி நாடாக மாற்றவிடாமல் தடுப்போர் தலைகள் வெட்டி தொங்கவிடப்படும்: தீவிரவாதி திகில் வார்னிங்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

On Friday, the Hizbul Mujahideen put out a chilling audio clip in which it threatened to behead Kashmiri separatists and then hang their heads at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. In the audio clip the Hizbul's commander Zakir Moosa is heard giving out the warning. However what is interesting is the slide show in the audio clip. The message is clear and that is the Hizbul wants to replicate what the IS did in Iraq and Syria.