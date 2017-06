பற்றி எரியும் டார்ஜிலிங்.. வங்க மொழி கட்டாய பாடத்துக்கு எதிராக போராட்டம்- தடியடி!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 17:29 [IST]

English summary

Gorkha janmukti morcha supporters supporters clash with police Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters today clashed with police which used baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators who tried to march to the venue of the West bengal cabinet meeting.