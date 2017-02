அகமது மரணமடைந்த தகவலை தாமதமாக வெளியிட்டது மத்திய அரசு: கார்கே பகீர் குற்றச்சாட்டு

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the BJP government of deliberately delaying announcing the death of Kerala MP E Ahamed. Speaking to the media hours before the scheduled budget presentation, Kharge alleged that the government could have easily postponed the budget by a day but chose not to. "The Government knew E Ahamed had passed away, but was trying to perhaps delay announcement. This was an inhuman act. It is not March 31 and there is a lot of time and the government can afford to postpone the budget," he said.