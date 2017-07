உயிருக்கு போராடும் இந்த சிறுமிக்கு உங்களால் முடிந்த உதவியை செய்யலாமே!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 18:42 [IST]

English summary

Kumari Syeda Nabiha, only 8 years old, hails from a very remote village in Karnataka, has been going through the most perilous phase of her life. Due to the lack of corpuscles in her body, she has been constantly suffering wounds in her body caused by strong itching and severe pain throughout just like a viral infection. We think this transplant surgery will give her a pain-free, healthy shot at growing up and living a happy long life. All donations made to this campaign are exempt under section 80G .