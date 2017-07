சசி வசதிக்காக சிறை அதிகாரிகளுக்கு ரூ. 2 கோடி ஹவாலா பணம் கைமாறியது எப்படி தெரியுமா?

India

Mayura Akilan

English summary

A Bengaluru NRI businessman helped TTV Dinakaran transfer Rs 2 crore to 'persons' in Delhi. V C Prakash, an office bearer of Karnataka NRI forum and an aide of former Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar, in his statement has confessed that money was routed from TTV Dinakaran to 'someone in Delhi'