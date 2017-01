வயதைக் காரணம் காட்டி ஓரம் கட்டுவதா.. காங்கிரஸை உதறித் தள்ளினார் எஸ்.எம்.கிருஷ்ணா

எனது வயதைக் காரணம் காட்சி கட்சியில்ஓரம் கட்டுவதை ஏற்க முடியவில்லை என்று கூறியுள்ளார் காங்கிரஸிலிருந்து விலகி விட்ட எஸ்.எம்.கிருஷ்ணா.

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

After 46 years of his association with the Congress party, former Chief Minister of Kanrataka and Congress strongman S M Krishna declared that he has quit from the party. "I am grateful to party president Sonia Gandhi for the due respect she has given me but I am hurt that age was used as an excuse to sideline a dedicated party worker. I have decided to quit from the Congress," S M Krishna told reporters on Sunday.